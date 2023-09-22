Currently, it’s a dull period going on at the North American box office. It’s just 21 more days until Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour hits theatres. The concert film is carrying immense hype and we’re about to witness some shocking numbers during the opening weekend. In advance booking, which is going in full swing, it has already gone past biggies like Marvel’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. Keep reading to know more!

Swift has been consistently in the news for one or the other reasons. Be it a music tour, break-up with Joe Alwyn or dating rumours with footballer Travis Kelce, the Blank Space singer continues to grab headlines. These things are definitely helping her upcoming concert film to be a hot product among cinephiles and her fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the main target being women under the age of 25, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is set for a thunderous start at the North American box office. As per Deadline, the concert film is aiming to rake in $100-$125 million during the opening weekend. This projection is simply unbelievable and is below Margot Robbie’s Barbie, which earned $162 million during the opening weekend.

While some still doubt Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’s opening of over $100 million, one can’t ignore the fact that it is giving a run for the money to front-loaded films backed by big studios. So far, the film has amassed a solid $65 million through advance booking three weeks before hitting theatres. It has comfortably gone past the presales of Marvel’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness ($60 million) and The Batman ($42 million).

Now, let’s wait till 13th October to see how the box office story unfolds!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: The Expendables 4 Box Office: Budgeted At $100 Million, Sylvester Stallone & Jason Statham’s Actioner Needs To Earn This Much To Be A Success & It Looks An Easy Task With China Business!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News