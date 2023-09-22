Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s most-talked-about divorce battle has taken a bitter turn. The two individuals are now fighting for their kids, two daughters. Sophie recently claimed that her estranged husband did not inform her before filing their divorce papers in Florida court on September 1. She also filed a petition to ask Joe to give their kids in her custody so that she can take them to their home in England. Amid the drama, the former couple has been prohibited from bashing each other and ordered to attend parenting classes by the court.

Joe and Sophie first met in 2016 and soon hit it off. After going out for a few years, the couple tied the knot in 2019 in two different ceremonies. Since then, they have welcomed two children, both daughters. A few weeks ahead of their divorce announcement, they were together as Sophie turned up to be a cheerleader for the Jonas Brothers’ concert.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, as weeks are passing by, the divorce battle between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner is getting more serious. Turner recently paid a visit to New York from Europe, where she is filming her upcoming show Joan. She even filed a petition to take her kids back to England, who are currently touring with their father. Now, as per a report by The Mirror, the former couple has been ordered to avoid “disparaging remarks about the other parent or quiz the children as to the other parent’s private life.”

The court order mentioned that it is the children’s right not to be spared from witnessing any sort of ill feeling between the two parents and the minors must be encouraged to “maintain love, respect, and affection for both parents.” The order continued, “the relationship between the parents shall be courteous and respectful as possible, relatively formal, low-key, and public”. Joe and Sophie are expect by the court to communicate with their children about the matter in a way that is appropriate for “their age and maturity.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have also been ordered to attend parenting classes by the Florida court. The order stated, “All parties to dissolution of marriage proceedings with minor children or to paternity proceedings shall be required to complete the Parent Education and Family Stabilization Course prior to the entry by the court of a final judgment.”

Earlier this week, during her visit to NYC, Sophie Turner made headlines as she stepped out with Taylor Swift, who had previously dated Joe Jonas. Their outing grabbed many eyes.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Joe Jonas Reacts To Sophie Turner’s Lawsuit & Allegation Of ‘Abducting’ Their Children: “This Is An Unfortunate Legal Disagreement…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News