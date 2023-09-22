Selena Gomez has always been vocal about her anxiety, depression and everything that concerns mental health. The singer and actress is one of the strongest advocates of mental health out there and keeping in mind the same, she recently opened up about how she stayed away from things that triggered her during her psychosis. Scroll down to read the details.

Selena Gomez, on the work front, recently made a dashing appearance on the red carpet of 2023 VMAs. The crooner looked absolutely gorgeous in a red outfit with minimal jewellery and a plunging neckline.

Speaking of Selena Gomez’s mental health, according to Pinkvilla, the songstress reveals how she treats her bad mental health day and the ups and downs that come with it. During her appearance at the Music and Health Summit in Los Angeles, Selena asserted, “The bedroom is a real trigger for me [from] when I was going through psychosis.” The singer added, “Going through that whole period of my life, it was my bed that I was stuck to.”

The Grammy-winning crooner had earlier revealed how she went to four treatment centres for therapy. Shedding light on her depression and bipolar disorder, Selena earlier said, “I think when I started hitting my early twenties is when it started to get really dark, when I started to feel like I was not in control of what I was feeling, whether that was really great or really bad.”

The former lover of Justin Bieber further said, “It would start with depression, then it would go into isolation. Then it just was me not being able to move from my bed.”

Selena Gomez revealed that feeling alone in a room full of people was not a good feeling, but being aware of symptoms and what triggered her condition really helped her. “I’m always going to have what I’m diagnosed with, so it’s just about living with it freely,” concluded the hitmaker.

