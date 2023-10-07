The Beckhams need no introduction. The close-knit and almost-always in the limelight family consists of former English footballer David Beckham, his wife – Spice Girls singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham (nee Adams), their four kids – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, and their daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz. While it may seem like a picture-perfect family in the pictures floating on social media, did you know the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law once couldn’t stand each other?

Well, that’s the truth, and reports in August 2022 surfaced of the alleged cold war between the MIL and DIL. Read on to know all about their rapport and what those close to the family had to say about it.

As reported by Page Six, there was a full-on cold war between Victoria Beckham and her new daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz. According to the outlet report, the MIL-DIL duo – who were relatively close when Nicola got engaged to Brooklyn Beckham, couldn’t stand each other as the wedding date got nearer.

Talking about Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s rapport before the nuptials, a source close to the family told the publication, “They can’t stand each other and don’t talk.” This insider added, “The build-up to the wedding was horrendous.”

The reason for this reportedly was the then-soon-to-be bride not wanting ‘Post Spice’ to be part of the wedding plans. The source said that Nicola— the daughter of New York billionaire Nelson Peltz-wasn’t keen on having her soon-to-be-mother-in-law “part of the planning, and she wouldn’t clue Victoria in on anything. Communication was minimal.” The source added that there was “non-stop petty drama” in the family and even strained the Beckhams’ relationship with each other.

While revealing that David Beckham and Victoria Beckham avoided talking to Brooklyn Beckham for a few months, the source noted that the rapport between Victoria and Nicola Peltz worsened when Brooklyn posted a cover of British magazine Tatler called Peltz “The New Mrs. Beckham.” Apparently, Nicola wasn’t too happy with the attention her world-famous mom-in-law received on her wedding day too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham

What are your thoughts on the Beckham family drama?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Rocky Marriage Hits A New Low – JLo Takes Husband To Couple’s Therapy After Being Threatened By His Closeness To Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner (Reports)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News