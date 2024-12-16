Can we get a collective clack of stilettos hitting the floor? The Devil Wears Prada is officially getting a sequel. This 2006 fashion dramedy that gave us Meryl Streep’s icy perfection, Anne Hathaway’s awkward but lovable charm, and Emily Blunt’s deadpan sass is returning after 18 years. Oh, and let’s not forget Stanley Tucci being his fabulous self. Though the details of The Devil Wears Prada 2 are tighter than Miranda Priestly’s schedule, an OG cast member has teased their return. Let’s find out the deets.

Emily Blunt Teased Her The Devil Wears Prada 2 Return

Are you ready to dust off her Chanel boots and conquer the fashion jungle again? Yes, the scene-stealer, Emily Blunt, the ultimate OG of The Devil Wears Prada, is dropping hints about her potential return for the sequel. Blunt played the hilariously snarky senior assistant Emily (the one who lived on a cube of cheese and a dream).

During her appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival, the actress teased that she’d be thrilled to reprise her role. While there’s nothing for sure, the rumors suggest The Devil Wears Prada 2 could follow Miranda at the twilight of her career.

She added, “There (are) rumblings. There is stuff churning around. But I don’t know if I can confirm anything. But we would all be delighted.” (via The Hollywood Reporter).

What To Expect From The Devil Wears Prada 2?

Get excited because The Devil Wears Prada 2 is serving up some serious drama but with a twist. This time, Miranda Priestly, who is at the end of her career, will seek help from none other than Emily, her snarky assistant, who turns into a powerful ad exec. So, don’t expect her to be that same cheese-eating, coffee-fetching assistant from the original film.

Moreover, the power dynamic between her and Miranda will take a 180-degree shift, and watching these two queens of fashion clash (or maybe collaborate?) should be a total riot. Well, who says a career reboot can’t be fabulous?

