Recently, Scarlett Johansson became the highest-grossing actor ever at the Box Office. On that list, she is joined by some of her co-stars from the MCU, which has dominated global box office rankings since 2008. However, many actors have achieved astronomical grosses without ever appearing in an MCU film. That means no Avengers cameos, no Guardians gigs, and not even a multiverse tease.

From the wizarding world to high-speed stunts, these ten stars prove you don’t need a cape to conquer the box office. Their cumulative grosses run into billions, bolstered by legendary roles in Harry Potter, Fast & Furious, Pirates of the Caribbean, and more. All the box office figures are sourced from The Numbers.

1. Tom Cruise – $12.66 Billion (45 Films)

Average Gross per Film: $281.5 Million

Tom Cruise stands as the ultimate movie star who’s never needed a Marvel role. With the Mission: Impossible franchise leading his box office charge and blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick, War of the Worlds, and The Last Samurai behind him, Cruise remains a global draw.

Known for doing his own stunts and headlining original action projects, he’s a consistent summer tentpole performer. Cruise’s films combine high spectacle, international appeal, and strong word-of-mouth, making him the most bankable actor outside superhero universes.

2. Dwayne Johnson – $11.44 Billion (39 Films)

Average Gross per Film: $293.4 Million

The Rock has turned charisma and muscles into global ticket sales. From Jumanji to Fast & Furious to Moana, Dwayne Johnson’s filmography is a blend of action, family fun, and animated gold. While he starred in DC’s Black Adam, he has never been part of the MCU.

Johnson’s box office dominance comes from his ability to draw crowds across genres, often reviving franchises or leading new IPs. His business ventures and social media presence only amplify his star power. Whether he’s climbing skyscrapers or befriending gorillas, Johnson’s films deliver big box office numbers worldwide.

3. Tom Hanks – $10.92 Billion (58 Films)

Average Gross per Film: $188.3 Million

Tom Hanks’ versatility has fueled a career spanning decades. He’s won Oscars for Forrest Gump and Philadelphia, voiced Woody in Pixar’s Toy Story, and led hits like The Da Vinci Code, Cast Away, and Saving Private Ryan.

His staying power and universal appeal make him a rare actor who succeeds in drama, comedy, and animation alike. Even without Marvel, Hanks commands the screen and the box office. His collaboration with Steven Spielberg and consistent choice of crowd-pleasing scripts have cemented him as both a critical and commercial icon.

4. Johnny Depp – $10.36 Billion (54 Films)

Average Gross per Film: $191.9 Million

Johnny Depp’s long box office reign owes much to Captain Jack Sparrow. The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise alone raked in over $4.5 billion. Add to that Alice in Wonderland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Fantastic Beasts, and you get a fantasy-heavy filmography that fans adore.

Known for his eccentric characters and collaborations with Tim Burton, Depp has carved out a niche that thrives on quirky, visually rich cinema. Despite controversies and career dips, his box office legacy stands strong. Without a single superhero in sight, Depp’s fantasy-forward resume keeps cashing in.

5. Emma Watson – $9.28 Billion (16 Films)

Average Gross per Film: $580.2 Million

With just 16 films, Emma Watson has a staggering average, thanks to the global juggernaut Harry Potter series. As Hermione Granger, she was central to one of the most successful franchises ever. Post-Potter, Beauty and the Beast (2017) added over $1.2 billion to her tally.

Watson’s careful film choices and iconic roles make her one of the most profitable female actors. She also brings prestige to her projects, balancing box office appeal with feminist advocacy and critical respect. Her filmography may be selective, but when she shows up, the world watches, and pays.

6. Will Smith – $9.02 Billion (37 Films)

Average Gross per Film: $243.8 Million

Will Smith ruled the box office for over two decades, with hits like Men in Black, Independence Day, Aladdin, and I Am Legend. Whether in sci-fi, comedy, or action, he’s a proven draw with global reach. Despite brief awards drama, his films continue to perform.

Smith’s charisma and ability to headline both blockbusters and prestige dramas (The Pursuit of Happyness, King Richard) make him uniquely bankable. His consistency, spanning animation, rom-coms, and franchise fare, proves he’s one of Hollywood’s most versatile stars, even without superhero credentials.

7. Daniel Radcliffe – $8.41 Billion (27 Films)

Average Gross per Film: $311.7 Million

Daniel Radcliffe’s legacy is deeply tied to Harry Potter. The franchise’s eight films alone made him a box office phenomenon. While his post-Potter choices lean toward indie and experimental films, those early billions still hold weight.

Films like The Woman in Black and Now You See Me 2 added to his totals, but Radcliffe hasn’t chased blockbusters since Hogwarts. Instead, he’s focused on character-driven projects. Still, with $8.4 billion from just 27 titles, his impact, especially in youth-driven fantasy, is undeniable.

8. Steve Carell – $8.33 Billion (33 Films)

Average Gross per Film: $252.4 Million

Steve Carell’s box office strength is rooted in animation. As the voice of Gru in Despicable Me, he helped build one of the biggest animated franchises globally. Add to that Minions, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and Anchorman, and his numbers skyrocket.

Carell blends comedy with unexpected depth. Films like Foxcatcher and The Big Short earned awards recognition, while animated features brought in family crowds. Without ever donning a cape, Carell has become an unlikely box office titan, especially with Illumination Studios keeping his totals soaring.

9. Jack Black – $7.89 Billion (32 Films)

Average Gross per Film: $246.7 Million

From Kung Fu Panda to Jumanji, Jack Black’s comedic energy has made him a global hitmaker. His voice work as Po in the Kung Fu Panda trilogy, along with starring roles in family-friendly hits like School of Rock and Goosebumps, added big bucks to his tally.

His second box office wind came with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and its sequel, both grossing nearly a billion each. With universal appeal and multigenerational fandom, Jack Black has earned a solid spot among non-MCU giants.

10. Rupert Grint – $7.71 Billion (14 Films)

Average Gross per Film: $550.7 Million

Rupert Grint’s high per-film average comes largely from, you guessed it, the Harry Potter series. As Ron Weasley, he was part of a box office dream team. All eight Potter films crossed hundreds of millions globally, some reaching over $1 billion.

Unlike Radcliffe and Watson, Grint’s post-Potter screen presence has been more subdued, focusing on TV projects and smaller indie films. Still, his box office footprint is massive, and the legacy of the Wizarding World keeps his name on top lists like this, even without a superhero or wand in hand.

List of Actors with the Highest Gross without The MCU

Tom Cruise – $12.66 Billion (45 Films) Dwayne Johnson – $11.44 Billion (39 Films) Tom Hanks – $10.92 Billion (58 Films) Johnny Depp – $10.36 Billion (54 Films) Emma Watson – $9.28 Billion (16 Films) Will Smith – $9.02 Billion (37 Films) Daniel Radcliffe – $8.41 Billion (27 Films) Steve Carell – $8.33 Billion (33 Films) Jack Black – $7.89 Billion (32 Films) Rupert Grint – $7.71 Billion (14 Films)

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Weapons Early Reactions: Fans Are Calling Barbarian Director’s New Horror Film Downright Terrifying

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News