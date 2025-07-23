James Gunn’s Superman reboot, starring David Corenswet as the iconic superhero, is flying high in theaters worldwide. According to Box Office Mojo, the film has already grossed over $416 million globally. Moreover, the film has struck a chord with both critics and audiences, earning an impressive 83% critics’ score and a 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. On IMDb, Superman currently holds a solid user rating of 7.6/10.

Reportedly mounted on a production budget of $225 million (via The Wrap), this big-budget reboot raises a key question: Is it the most expensive Superman movie ever made? More specifically, does it surpass the production budgets of its DCEU-era predecessors — Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), and Justice League (2017)? Let’s compare and find out.

Which Superman Movie Has The Biggest Budget?

As mentioned earlier, the Superman reboot was made on a $225 million budget. Interestingly, Man of Steel, directed by Zack Snyder, had the same $225 million budget. In comparison, the next two entries, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League (Via Screenrant), had even higher budgets: $250 million and $300 million, respectively. So, in terms of production costs, Justice League remains the most expensive Superman movie.

What This Means for Superman Reboot

If we compare the box office-to-budget ratios of the past three Superman films, Man of Steel earned about 3x its production budget, Batman v Superman made 3.5x, and Justice League generated around 2.2x. Based on this trend, for James Gunn’s Superman reboot to match even the lowest performing entry (Justice League), it would need to gross approximately $500 million globally. Given that the film has already surpassed $416 million at the worldwide box office, that target seems well within reach.

What Is James Gunn’s Superman All About?

The film centers on Clark Kent (David Corenswet) in his early days as a reporter and how he tries to find a balance between his Kryptonian legacy and his human upbringing in Smallville. The movie also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, among other cast members. It also has some adorable scenes featuring Krypto the Superdog, who is expected to return next year in Milly Alcock’s Supergirl.

Superman Trailer

