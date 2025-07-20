It is no secret that Clint Eastwood built a legacy out of silence and grit. There was no flashiness surrounding his character, no loud speeches like other typical Hollywood actors, he just had the kind of screen presence that made everything else go quiet.

Clint Eastwood’s Influence on Dwayne Johnson

If there is anyone from Hollywood who knows the nitty gritties related to Eastwood, Dwayne Johnson’s name comes on top of that list. Yes, the former WWE World Champion, of all people, has been a fan of the western movies’ most prominent figure for years and that influence has started to creep into his own journey, especially now that he is steering away from the blockbuster formula that made him a global name.

“Clint Eastwood has always been my favourite actor,” he gushed, while speaking to CinemaBlend. “Always. And especially those movies in the past. Unforgiven, too, as well. I mean, all of his movies. But especially those westerns. And I will say, especially, Unforgiven. He has always been my favourite actor. I had the honour to meet him. He surprised me a few years ago. And it was a true honour.”

Unforgiven (1992)

Dwayne Johnson: From Wrestling Icon to Hollywood Powerhouse

Dwayne Johnson came from a world where microphones were smashed and elbows dropped in front of roaring crowds. It did not take long for Johnson to become a box-office machine. He led billion-dollar franchises, topped Hollywood’s highest-paid actor lists more than once and practically printed money for studios. People kept showing up, no matter how often he played versions of himself because they did not mind. He was entertaining, confident and most importantly, always knew how to fill the screen.

Dwayne Johnson’s Shift Toward Serious Acting Roles

However, lately, something seems to have shifted for Johnson. He is starting to strip away the flexing and the easy lines and now eyeing something heavier and something more enduring. Soon he will be seen in The Smashing Machine, where he will play troubled MMA legend Mark Kerr in a film by Benny Safdie, who does not deal in lightweight drama. That is not the only leap as he is also teaming with Martin Scorsese for a story rooted in the Hawaiian underworld. These are not movies you coast through on charisma.

Why Black Adam Failed to Deliver the Clint Eastwood Tribute

There is a strong sense now that Johnson wants to be remembered for more than popcorn and pyrotechnics. He knows what that looks like. He has seen it in Eastwood, a man whose characters carried weight without needing to shout about it.

When Johnson brought Black Adam to life, he tried to channel that energy but unfortunately, it did not land. The film fell flat both in critics’ eyes and at the box office and became a turning point, not the good kind. His dream project, which was meant to kick off a new era, was swept aside when DC’s new leadership stepped in with different plans. Whatever he had built was scrapped and the idea of a long-running franchise around him disappeared in an instant.

Still, even in failure, there was something telling. Johnson wanted the character to carry weight and wanted depth. He wanted to channel something close to what Eastwood represented on screen. And that effort shows there is more under the surface than the tough guy act.

