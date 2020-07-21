‘John Wick’ Keanu Reeves To Do Much More With The Pencil Apart From Stabbing People To Death

Our very own ‘John Wick’ Keanu Reeves is going to do a lot more with that pencil rather than stabbing people to death. Yes, he’s all set to become a writer with his upcoming book series titled as BRZRKR.

He’s not alone in this as Keanu Reeves has been collaborating with Matt Kindt and acclaimed artist Alessandro Vitti. Matt has been The New York Times’ bestselling graphic novelist. The series is said to contain 12 issues, and its launching date has been reported as October 2020.

The official logline of Keanu Reeves’ comic states: “The man known only as Berzerker is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence… even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, Berzerker may have finally found a refuge – working for the US government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else.”

It also adds: “In exchange, Berzerker will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence… and how to end it.”

As most of us who are reading this news, comics have held an essential place in Keanu Reeves’ life. On the publisher’s official website, there’s a statement of Reeves that says, “I have loved comics since I was a young kid and they have been a significant influence on me artistically. To have the chance to create ‘BRZRKR’ and collaborate with legends in the industry like writer Matt Kindt, artist Alessandro Vitti, colour artist Bill Crabtree, letterer Clem Robins, and conceptual/cover artist Rafael Grampa – along with the great folks at BOOM! Studios – is a dream come true.”

