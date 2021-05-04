With a quarter of the year gone, Bollywood has witnessed the return of some big movies back on the big screen and small screen. With more than half a year to go the fans of B-Town can look forward to some of the biggest blockbusters of the year like Prabhas’ Radheshyam, Salman Khan’s Radhe, RRR and others which will be releasing in the near future.

Here is a list of the year’s much-awaited upcoming films:-

Radhe

The film features Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by Prabhudeva and the movie marks Salman’s return as his personal favourite character Radhe which is the titular role. The film is produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. With two songs from the movie having already released the fans have been waiting for the release impatiently.

Radheshyam

Featuring India’s biggest Pan-India star Prabhas, the movie makes number 1 on any given list. The movie features Prabhas returning to romantic genre after a decade and he will be seen in old school lover boy avatar which has got fans all excited who can’t wait to see him as Vikramaditya. He will be paired with Pooja Hegde in the film which is produced by UV Creations and T-Series the movie is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The excitement of this film is similar to Salman Khan’s Radhe.

’83

One of the biggest name on the list is the movie which follows the journey of Indian cricketers story from the 1983. Based on the worldcup winning team of India, the movie features Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone as lead casts amongst a whole host of other actors. The movie is directed by Kabir Khan and jointly produced by himself, Vishnuvardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala.

KGF 2

Featuring as the only sequel on the list is Chapter 2 in the KGF series. With the part 1 being a superhit, Yash returns to continue the story of Kolar Gold fields and this time he is joined by Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. The period action film is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. Another film that fans cannot wait for like Salman Khan’s Radhe and Prabhas’ RadheShyam.

RRR

Produced by DVV Danayya, The SS Rajamouli helmed ensemble cast starrer is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other India languages. The movie features the like of seasoned actors like Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in lead roles with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt joining the projects in supporting roles among many others. The fans have been treated with poster releases and character reveals which has got the fans pupmed up.

With each film being bigger and better than the other one the list is surely set to leave the audiences wanting for more with the second half of 2021 bringing some really big hits to the big screens.

