A few hours ago, we informed you about Deepika Padukone’s father and ace Badminton player Prakash Padukone being admitted to a hospital in Bangalore after getting infected by the Coronavirus. Now we hear a shocking piece of news coming straight from the Padukone family yet again. The Chennai Express actress too has been tested positive for COVID-19.

Yes! You heard it right. Deepika, along with her mother, sister and father, has tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently with her family in Bangalore and has not confirmed her testing positive.

As per reports in India Today, Deepika Padukone tested positive on May 4 Tuesday. Her father and ace badminton player Prakash Padukone was hospitalised earlier in the day after experiencing a prolonged fever. We hope that the Padukone family recovers soonest.

Well, Deepika Padukone’s name gets added to the list of COVID-19 positive celebs along with many other big names. Before her, ex-beau Ranbir Kapoor and his current girlfriend Alia Bhatt too had tested positive.

We can only imagine what must be going on with Deepika’s husband Ranveer Singh at the moment.

Talking about the upcoming film line up, Deepika Padukone has a host of them in her kitty. She will be seen sharing screen space with husband Ranveer Singh in 83. Ranveer is playing the role of Kapil Dev in the film, while Deepika will be seen playing his wife Romi Dev. The actress has wrapped up the shooting of Shakun Batra’s yet-to-be-titled film with Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Deepika Padukone will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan. The actress also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, and an untitled project with Prabhas lined up. Additionally, the actress and Amitabh Bachchan will reunite for the Indian adaptation of The Intern.

Some of these projects might be pushed owing to her health. We only hope that the entire family comes out of these troubled times soon.

