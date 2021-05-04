Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar is quite active on social media and often shares memories of her late husband and praises her sons. Sikdar has penned an emotional note on a relative’s death after she couldn’t help him get a hospital bed who was suffering from COVID-19 and compared her situation with gangster Chhota Rajan.

A while ago, Chhota Rajan tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to AIIMS and is getting VIP treatment.

Sutapa Sikdar mourned her relative’s death and penned an emotional note on Facebook that read, “I posted day before for help for my relative Sameer Banerjee. Today he left us. We couldn’t set up an ICU at home in Delhi the capital of India.and we couldn’t get a bed in the hospital. My gratitude to all the covid warriors who helped. I will never forget you all, my blessings to you all till I live.”

Sutapa Sikdar continued and wrote, “I will never forget sameerda’s smile ..i will cherish my adolescent memories with him. I will never ever forget that I couldn’t get a bed in ICU for him because he was not chotarajan. he was an honest man. I will not forget this mayhem in delhi.”

Sutapa concluded and wrote, “You don’t forget too that Banerjee sheikhs das adjanias all have to go and they could have stayed with us all a bit longer if we would have concentrated as a country more on hospital oxygen plants then hindu festivals and muslim festivals.”

Meanwhile, recently Sutapa Sikdar paid tribute to her late husband Irrfan Khan on Instagram and shared a heartfelt note for the actor.

What are your thoughts on Sutapa’s post on her relative’s untimely demise? Tell us in the comments below.

