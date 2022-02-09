Gurmeet Choudhary is a well-known name in the TV industry, Bollywood as well as the music circle. After starting in shows like Ramayan (2008 show), Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Punar Vivaah and Bollywood films like Khamoshiyan and Wajah Tum Ho, the actor also featured in several music videos. The latest of the same is Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal’s Tumse Pyaar Karke featuring Gurmeet and Ihana Dhillon.

In a recent chat, the actor and singer (Tulsi) got candid about many things while promoting the T-Series song that has nearly 300 million views. During the exclusive chat, Gurmeet spoke to Koimoi about TV actors featuring in Bollywood films and whether the situation they face today has changed from what he and the late Sushant Singh Rajput faced when they made the switch.

During the promotion of Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal’s Tumse Pyaar Karke, we asked Gurmeet Choudhary about Sushant Singh Rajput paving pay for TV stars in Bollywood. While talking about the later star, Gurmeet also got candid if the situation has changed in the last couple of years. Read on to know all he had to say.

Getting candid about switching from TV to films at the same time as Sushant Singh Rajput and the changing scenarios since then, Gurmeet Choudhary said, “Well, bahot – bahot hadd tak change ho gaya hai.” He continued, “You know, mai aur Sushant (Singh Rajput) ek saath hi TV ke stars the aur dono ek saath hi kaam kar rahe the” Adding that it is normal for TV actors who are being successful to want to move into films, Gurmeet said, “Uss waqt aisa hota tha, common hai ki TV actor ko aap roz dhekte ho toh aap kyu film mein dhekne jayenge.”

Stating that all actors who made the switch – including Sushant Singh Rajput, have heard this statement, the Ramayan actor continued, “(Woh) bolte the ki aap bilkul fit baithe hai lekin (kyuki) aap TV star ho toh hum film mein nahi lenge. But uske kuch time baad hi Sushant ne woh break kiya. Sushant ne actually bahot aacha kaam kiya.”

Adding that when someone breaks the barriers erected it benifits all, Gurmeet Choudhary stated, “Sushant ne definately (woh break kiya hai) aur mera rashta khul gaya tha. Kyuki sare prducers aur directors ko laga ki these stars ki fan following hoti hai, woh hardworking bhi bote hai. Agar Sushant star bana hai toh dusra next kon hai. Toh waha se mujhe liya gaya tha.” He added, “Ab toh woh sari cheeze rahi nahi. Abhi toh sari mediums ek ho gayi hai joh bahot aachi baat hai. Har koi ek dusre ke saath kaam karta hai.”

He added that the scenario from him and Sushant Singh Rajput switching from TV to Bollywood had 200% changed.

