Famous Indian comedian Kapil Sharma achieved fame through his hard work and especially through his humorous nature of his. From winning The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007 to having his own show (The Kapil Sharma Show) on a renowned channel, the Amritsari Munda has won it all.

The comedian now enjoys a massive fan following all across the world. There isn’t a weekend, where his fans fail to watch his hilarious talk show. People from all over the world have also travelled to attend the comedians’ famous show too.

Well, after ruling the TV industry, ace-comedian Kapil Sharma is now gearing up to rule the OTT platform too. A few weeks back, streaming giant Netflix, as well as the comedian, turned actor had shared the teaser of his upcoming stand-up comedy special titled, ‘Kapil Sharma- I’m Not Done Yet’. The teaser of the standup comedy special showed the comedian taking a trip down memory lane and sharing some really funny anecdotes from his life.

Just one day more, and we all will be able to witness Kapil Sharma’s much-awaited stand-up comedy special, ‘Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet’. Now, Netflix has released yet another small trailer of the show, which gives us a small glimpse of all the fun that awaits us. The trailer starts with little peaks which shows the audience sitting, while Kapil is on a huge stage. As the trailer moves a little ahead, it then shows the comedian taking a hilarious dig at himself, as he said “Hum jaise log jo 8 drink peeke, jo show chal raha hota hai wo bhi band kar baithe hai.” (After 8 drinks, people like me shut down a successful show). Just as Sharma makes this joke, the audience is shown laughing out loud.

After joking about one of his struggles, the trailer then shows Kapil talking about one of his controversies. The comedian is seen saying, “Mein agle din news mein kya dekh raha hoon, Kapil Sharma ki show ki giri rating, Salman Khan ne tode haath pair.” (A drop in Kapil’s show ratings leads to a brawl with Salman Khan). In the trailer, the next thing Kapil goes on to joke about is his own depression. As the trailer comes to an end Kapil is seen saying that he is not done yet.

Well, this looks pretty interesting, we can’t wait to binge on it once it is released. For the unaware, Kapil’s stand-up comedy special is all set to release on Friday (28th January). You watch the stand-up special on Netflix.

