Top Bollywood stars are now entering the OTT (digital) realm via their super hit debut shows. One such star who recently made her OTT debut is the evergreen actress of B-town, Madhuri Dixit. Well, talking about the actress’ recent show, The Fame Game has left us completely flabbergasted.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the Devdas actress‘ thriller-drama was recently released on Netflix and the story revolves around how a global superstar suddenly vanishes without a trace.

Advertisement

Now coming to the actual topic, Netflix’s The Fame Game starring Madhuri Dixit has managed to gain some amazing attention from the viewers, all thanks to Dharma. Well, just in mere three days, the show has not only peaked the trending list in India but also in other parts of the world!

Yes, you have read that absolutely right. Madhuri Dixit starrer The Fame Game has managed to bag the top position on Netflix’s treading list across 20 countries including India. So talking about the show, it is on the first spot in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Mauritius, while in the Maldives, the show is trending on number two. In Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and UAE, the show is trending on number 3, while in Canada, Kuwait, Trinidad & Tobago the show is on the 5th spot.

Well, we are not done. The show has managed to bag the 6th spot in Australia, Kenya, and New Zealand, 7th spot in Singapore and South Africa, 8th spot in the UK, and 10th spot in Malaysia, in terms of Netflix’s trending list.

Damn! the figures are just commendable. No doubt, Dharma has done it once again, taking into consideration the unconventional market, Dharma Productions has already gotten itself a trending show and it’s just the start of the year. Kudos!

Talking about the show, other than Madhuri, the Netflix show also stars, Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Suhasini Mulay, Rajshri Deshpande, Muskaan Jaferi, Gagan Arora, and many more other actors.

What are your thoughts on Madhuri Dixit’s The Fame Game, did you like it? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Urfi Javed Shuts A User For Asking ‘Itna Tayar Hoke Kahan Jaate Ho?’: “Mein Mujra Karne Jaun, Tumse Kya?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube