Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar recently got married after being in a relationship for a long time. All their friends and industry colleagues showered their love on the newly wedded couple. Similarly, Shibani’s one of the closest friends and actor Gauahar Khan too shared her happiness over their marriage. In a recent interview, Khan said that every girl on the set was crushing on Akhtar when he hosted I Can Do That, but a news portal twisted her words and claimed that she had a crush on Farhan.

The Tandav actress never leaves an opportunity to bash someone who trolls or writes anything unethical against her. Similarly, when the actress came across the report she blasted the news channel.

Taking to her Twitter, Gauahar Khan slammed the news portal for writing a misleading story, she even called it ridiculous and filthy. She wrote, “Oh my god! U guys are absolutely ridiculous and filthy, first of all I was asked about how happy I am about them being married in a interview, n asked if I knew about them liking each other on I can do that, a show we did together, to which I said all contestants were crushin”

Gauahar Khan further added, “On Farhan, our star host, n how happy I am about them getting married n being together. Talkin shit even in a good and joyful moment, disgusting, appalling, n plain wrong. Sick. Pls let them have their joy. Won’t explain more on how this sick minds work. Sick.”

on farhan , our star host , n how happy I am about them getting married n being together. Talkin shit even in a good and joyful moment , disgusting , appalling, n plain wrong. Sick. Pls let them have their joy . Won’t explain more on how this sick minds work . Sick 🤬🙏🏻 — Gauahar Khan / MAYANKA (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 28, 2022

She even called them out for sharing such stories when the world is witnessing a war, hinting at Russia’s invasion in Ukraine.

Gauahar Khan wrote, “Be ashamed!!! Absolutely ashamed that In a time when the world is at war, ppl are dying, people have no livelihood, there’s bloodshed and hatred being spread, some parts of the media just can’t stop lying through what they call news. Get a damn life.”

Be ashamed!!! Absolutely ashamed that In a time when the world is at war , ppl are dying , people have no livelihood, there’s bloodshed and hatred being spread , some parts of the media just can’t stop lying through what they call news . Get a damn life . 🤬 — Gauahar Khan / MAYANKA (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 28, 2022

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Gauahar Khan had said, “I don’t know if their love story started then, because I wouldn’t have any idea. But we were all crushing on Farhan at that time. We were all smitten by him, including Shibani and I. I remember we used to talk about how good-looking he was or how amazing a person he was.”

