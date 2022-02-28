Rakhi Sawant has entertainment around her 24*7. Any time of the day when you get bored, her Instagram feed is more than enough to leave you in splits. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant recently enjoyed a helicopter ride and can’t get enough of it. Scroll below for all the details and why netizens are trolling her.

As most know, Rakhi has been through a tough time personally as she broke up with her husband, Ritesh. The duo marked their first public appearance in Bigg Boss 15 but viewers often questioned their relationship. Owing to legal issues as Ritesh is already married, the duo claimed to call it quits.

Amidst it all, Rakhi Sawant has been attending several events to revive herself. Recently, she was seen enjoying her time at Afsana Khan’s wedding. The actress now went for a horse racing event in Mumbai and videos from the same have been bombarded on her Instagram page.

In one of the viral videos, Rakhi Sawant could be seen getting out of a helicopter. The controversy queen is over the mood after her ride and could be seen repeating, “I had a fun” in the viral video. She wore a white pantsuit and upped her fashion game with a pink fancy hat gifted to her at the event.

Netizens began trolling Rakhi in the comment section over her dramatic nature.

A user wrote, “Overacting ki dukan“

Hinting to Rakhi’s recent wardrobe malfunction, another commented, “Pure kpde me or jyaa hot lgti hn aap”

Another joked, “Sambhal ke kaiii topiiii naa girr jaye”

A user commented, “Darwaza chota padh Gaya moti”

“Or kya chahiye sirf roti rehti ho ham garib he mummy ka operation wagera wagera, apke hi moj he behenji, helicopter me ghumna, bahut paise he,” a troll wrote.

Check out the viral video below:

