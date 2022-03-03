Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most celebrated actors of the current generation who is not just liked for her hit films but also for her friendly and sweet persona. The actor has been celebrating her 35th birthday today and social media handles have been flooded with heartfelt wishes on the special occasion. Previously, in an interaction with the media, Shraddha’s father, Shakti Kapoor had opened up on how she was the one to encourage him to join Bigg Boss for a very specific reason.

For the unversed, Kapoor was a contestant in the fifth season of the popular reality show Bogg Boss. The hype around this show was massive even at that time but Shakti did not last in the house for long. He was the first contestant to get eliminated but he had already served as a captain in the house before being voted out in the first few weeks. Contestant Juhi Parmar went on to win that BB season which also made actor Sunny Leone a popular name amongst the Indian masses.

Right after his elimination from Bigg Boss 5 house, Shaki Kapoor had given a bunch of interviews, opening up about his experience on the show. He mentioned in an interaction with Rediff.com that his daughter, Shraddha Kapoor, was the one to make him join the show, mainly because she wanted him to take a break from alcohol.

“I was not there to win but to prove to my children that I can stay away from alcohol for a month. I am proud that I could prove that. Also, they were happy that there were no fights in the house when I was the captain. Now my daughter Shraddha says that she wants to be born as my daughter even in her next life”, Shakti Kapoor said.

What do you think about Shraddha Kapoor and Shakti Kapoor’s adorable rapport? Let us know in the comments.

