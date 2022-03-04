Anupamaa Ranks #1 In The TRP List, Netizen Wonders Why Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 Is Missing!

Ever since Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaaa has gone on-air, the show has maintained the top spot on TRP ratings. The show has been high on entertainment and the audience absolutely is in love with it. This week the show topped the TRP rating but netizens ask why Naagin 6 is not on the list? Scroll down to know more.

Tejasswi Prakash starrer has been making headlines ever since the actress bagged the role in the Ekta Kapoor’s show post-winning Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15. Fans of TejRan have been hailing the show since then.

Now a netizen took to Twitter and raised a question as to why Naagin 6 is missing from the TRP charts. Fans of the show are not happy with TRP list. A user asked, “Why is Naagin not in tv rising lol as per Tejasswi fans Naagin has the highest trp.”

Why is Naagin not in tv rising lol as per Tejaswi fans Naagin has the highest trp — Simmi (@Simmi31943237) March 3, 2022

While Naagin 6 is out of the list and Anupamaa has grabbed first spot, Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt starrer Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Mein has grabbed the second spot. The show has been keeping the viewers hooked on to TV screens. Sumbul Touquree Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer Imlie is featured on the third spot.

Yeh Chahatein Hai and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have managed to grab the fourth spot on TRP charts. Both the shows are high on drama and entertainment. Whereas Kumkum Bhagya managed to grab the fifth spot on the list.

Previously, producer Ekta Kapoor recently opened up about choosing pandemic as Naagin 6’s storyline and said, “When my friend narrated me this concept and she told me you should do this and corona is not just about the disease, it is a mind-changing thing, she told me I am no longer dealing with relatable topics in the country. I actually knew at that point ke mujhe gaaliyaan padne wali hai because agar yehi kaam koi really celebrated maker karta, things would have been different. Naagin is an out mass, commercial pulp show and there will be criticism and I am fine with it because I am not calling it corona. I want to show what people went through in the last 2 years.”

