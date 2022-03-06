Akshay Kumar To Make Guest Appearance On Vidyut Jammwal's India's Ultimate Warrior

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar will join the grand finale of the upcoming action reality show India’s Ultimate Warrior hosted by Vidyut Jammwal.

Talking about the show, Akshay said, “I was nine (years old) when I started practicing Martial Arts and I owe everything I am today to this art form. When the show makers reached out to me to be a part of India’s Ultimate Warrior revolving around combat disciplines as a guest, I was instantly intrigued by the same.

Akshay Kumar continued, “It is a standout in the reality genre for its intent and authenticity and I am sure, the series shall open to positive audience reactions.”

Vidyut Jammwal who is going to host the show also shared, “It was enriching for me to play the host as the Dojo master especially because I have lived this subject. To put the students through a certain set of obstacles that needed mental strength to be able to perform the physical feats was the idea behind the show when I first began training.

“With a one-of-a-kind concept, combined with well-researched, expansive challenges, ranging from Kalaripayattu to Krav Maga, the show promises a unique visual offering unseen and unheard before in the reality genre in India.”

In a bid to give India its next ‘Mahayoddha’, the series produced by Base Films will have Dojo master, Vidyut commands a ‘fight camp’ along with mentors namely – Shifu Kanishka, whose love for martial arts made him craft his own style Shifu Kanishka Combatives, Shaun Kober, a former Rugby player who served the Australian army, Bi Nguyen AKA Killer Bee, an expert in Muay Thai, one of the hardest martial arts in the world and Mykel Hawke, a Former U.S. Army Special Forces officer.

Talking about the launch of the show, Megha Tata, Managing Director – South Asia, Discovery Inc said, “Our primary aim with this series is to disrupt the category of reality content in India and offer an authentic show that throws light on the true virtues of a warrior, that has been ingrained in the Indian psyche for ages.”

India’s Ultimate Warrior premieres on March 4 on discovery+ and will have its TV premiere on March 14 on Discovery Channel.

Akshay Kumar’s episode will air on discovery+ on March 11.

