Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is riding high on the success of A Thursday. The crime thriller starred her alongside Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia, Atul Kulkarni amongst others. It became a success days after its premiere on OTT platforms. Owing to the same, the team recently threw a celebration party.

Advertisement

Yami was spotted in the city last night as the team planned a bash for the success of A Thursday. Other cast members were also spotted by the paparazzi. But it was the Uri actress who grabbed eyeballs over her attire.

Advertisement

Yami Gautam wore a Prussian blue short dress with feather-like detailing across the chest and both ends of the attire. The actress completed her look with black heels and kept her makeup subtle with nude shades. She left her hair open on one side and literally soared temperatures with her appearance.

Yami Gautam even shared the look on her Instagram handle and captioned it, “It’s time to celebrate. #AThursdaysuccessparty”

Netizens were quick to take to the comment section and trolled the actress for her quirky outfit.

A user wrote, “Batak”

Another commented, “Her outfit is hideous”

“What kind of dress she wearing,” questioned another.

A troll wrote, “Shaturmurgh…..”

Check out the look pulled off by Yami Gautam below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cau3B18vFQN/

Meanwhile, A Thursday is story of a playschool teacher, Naina, who takes as many as many 16 kids hostage. She intends to cause no harm, only wants her demands to be met. The film is directed by Behzad Khambata and produced under the banner RSVP Movies and Blue Monkey Films.

It is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Must Read: When Salman Khan Was Reportedly Robbed By Four Women In A Night Club, Lost Bajrangi Bhaijaan Pendant & Much More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube