Vikrant Rona starring Kichcha Sudeep has slowed after taking a good start at the box office. On the very first day, the film took one of the biggest starts for a Kannada film and went on to put a healthy total over the first extended weekend. However, weekdays didn’t sustain as expected. Below is all you need about the latest collection update.

VR is one of the most expensive films from Sandalwood. Its excitement was high in Karnataka state but apart from that, the film didn’t manage to grab much attention. During the last few days before the release, it got some attention through promotions in the Hindi belt. But that’s it! Despite that, VR has put up a decent show in the Hindi version so far.

Speaking about the total box office collection of Vikrant Rona, it stands at 66 crores* (all languages). The film pulled 1.25 crores* on its second Friday and now all eyes are set on how much it makes today and tomorrow. Having said that, the target of 100 crore looks tough now as Raksha Bandhan, Laal Singh Chaddha and Cobra’s release on 11th August will affect the buzz of the Kichcha Sudeep starrer.

In the Hindi version, Vikrant Rona made 8.14 crores in its first extended week. The film has a few more days’ open run as Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha will take over from 11th August.

Helmed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, Jacqueline Fernandez and others.

