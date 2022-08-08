The release of Laal Singh Chaddha is just around the corner. The buzz surrounding the film is sky high as Aamir Khan is leaving no stones unturned to promote his one of the highly ambitious projects. Despite getting clashed with another biggie Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, both the films are making everyone excited. As the release date is just a few days away, let’s check out the advance booking status for the film.

Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie is an official Hindi remake of Forrest Gump that featured Tom Hanks in the lead. The Hollywood film is based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name. Meanwhile, the upcoming Bollywood film also stars, Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in key roles.

Mumbai

Although there has been a lot of chatter related to Laal Singh Chaddha but seems like people are taking their time to book the tickets. As of now, the advance booking for LSC is just 10%.

Delhi

Just like in Mumbai, the advance booking for Laal Singh Chaddha is just 10%. Although there are still a few days left for the film’s release, there are hopes that the booking is likely to increase in a few days.

Bengaluru

Despite Aamir Khan did an amazing film promotion for LSC; the AB doesn’t seem great in the region. As of now, just 5% of shows are only booked.

Hyderabad

There are very limited numbers of shows for Laal Singh Chaddha in Hyderabad but the advance booking is looking great. Currently, 20% of shows are already booked and looking at the scenario, every show will be booked by the time the film releases.

Ahmedabad

There are most number of shows for the Aamir Khan starrer but currently, there are hardly any bookings for the film.

Chennai

The city always shows amazing responses and for Laal Singh Chaddha the advance booking is fair. 15% of shows are currently booked in the region.

Pune

Similar to the metro cities like Mumbai or Delhi, the advance booking for LSC is currently very low. This might change in a few days and it is expected that the film will do wonders at the box office.

