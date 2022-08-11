Laal Singh Chaddha became the most awaited film of Aamir Khan ever since the official announcement was made. Despite being in controversies for various reasons the makers went ahead and released the film. While the film was released today, the audience’s reaction is majorly positive while few are complaining about Khan’s acting. On the other hand, the box office collection is expected to shatter records but seems like the torrent websites will play a spoilsport for the team.

LSC has been directed by Advait Chandan, which is a Hindi remake of Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks in the lead. The original film won several Oscar awards, including Best Actor and Best Director. The recently released Bollywood film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in key roles, along with the cameo of Shah Rukh Khan.

The first reaction from international critics of Laal Singh Chaddha started coming in since the last 2 days. Although the reviews were mixed, more were on the positive side. Looking at the recent Bollywood films, the industry was lagging behind in terms of the Box Office collection but there is a lot of hope with Aamir Khan starrer LSC. Meanwhile, soon after the film’s official release this morning, a number of torrent websites leaked the film in HD quality.

As usual Tamilrockers and Movierulz were the first to leak Laal Singh Chaddha on their websites; even a few Telegram groups also have the option to download the Aamir Khan starrer for free. After these sites, other piracy-based sites too followed their footsteps and leaked the film in HD quality.

In the past, a few filmmakers with the help of the government tried taking strict action against such websites but somehow they find a way by using proxy domains.

Not just Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, previously, films such as Shamshera, Darlings, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Runway 36, Heropanti 2, Dhaakad, RRR, Pushpa, KGF Chapter 2 and many other films were leaked online.

