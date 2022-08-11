Sima Taparia has clearly stirred a controversy with her latest remark on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Amid the progressive era where most are trying to normalise the age gap between two individuals, the TV personality has made a rather regressive remark on the appearance of the celebrity couple. Scroll below for why she thinks PeeCee and her ‘Videsi’ husband do not make a good match.

As most know, Priyanka is 11 years older to husband Nick. The duo has previously dealt with a lot of criticism, trolls and opinion on the age gap between them. But they look extremely comfortable and have even welcomed a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.

In the second episode, of Indian Matchmaking that streamed on Netflix, Sima Taparia went on to give an advice to her clients on not marrying a partner who more than is 2-3 years older. Without mincing her words, she then expressed that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas don’t make an ideal match for her.

Sima Taparia was heard saying, “But I don’t feel it’s a good match. Sorry to tell that. They (Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas) have married, but it’s not a good match. He looks so small and petite in front of her, and she looks elder.” Sima added in her confessional, “Nadia liked Vishal because he was a cute and attractive boy. But I think she should see more things than this in a boy.”

We wonder if Priyanka Chopra will respond to the statement. One cannot deny that such words coming out from a TV personality is quite a huge thing.

On the professional front, PeeCee was planned to come to India to make her comeback in Bollywood with Jee Le Zara. The film has been delayed reportedly due to the pregnancy of Alia Bhatt. There also are reports that co-star Katrina Kaif is expecting.

