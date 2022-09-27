Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I is now gearing up for its theatrical release this Friday and fans are now eagerly waiting for it. As the excitement around the film is hitting the roof, the latest report claims that the film’s premiere collection has surpassed Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast. Scroll down to know more.

Tamil-language epic period action film PS: I, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s Tamil novel of the same name, brings together an extensive star cast. The film stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Parthiban, Sobhita Dhulipala, and others in significant roles.

Industry tracker Ramesh Bala claims that Ponniyin Selvan: I Premier collection in the USA surpassed the collections of Thalapathy Vijay starrer action drama Beast which was released earlier this year. Now the film is all set to crush the collections record of action drama Vikram starring stalwarts like Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Suriya, and Fahadh Faasil. Both films were released earlier this year and received amazing reception at the box office in Domestic as well as overseas.

Even though the film is being released in multiple languages, Tamil speaking population in the country and the diasporas in the United States are not waiting for any reviews to watch the film. Advance bookings of the film have hit the 5 crore mark in the collection so far. It looks like, by the end of the day, it will go past Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra in day 1 advance booking (6.25 crores).

As for Ponniyin Selvan: I, the film is set in the 10th century, it deals with the period just before the dawn of a golden era. It is scheduled for a grand worldwide release on 30th September 2022. The film will be clashing with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha in the Hindi market.

