Avatar Re-Release Box Office Day 3 (India): Sees Good Numbers Again On Sunday, Sets The Stage For Bumper Opening Of Avatar: The Way Of Water!

Avatar is doing well at the box office. Screening predominantly on 3D and IMAX versions, the classic sci-fi creation by James Cameron saw houseful signs during number of shows all over again on Sunday. Especially the premium IMAX and 4DX shows went full at number of properties which has now set the expectations for how things would unfold when the film’s sequel Avatar: The Way of Water would release on 16th December.

Things have changed in a huge way since Avatar released in 2009. Back then the hype around Hollywood films wasn’t to the level of today when Marvel films and other event releases are comfortably going past the 100/200/300 crore mark. There are newer screens that have come up at key stations, while acceptance of Hollywood films in the interiors too is more than ever before. Of course, Avatar as a film is different from other superhero films and still it had done business of over 100 crores back in 2009. Hence, one can well imagine how it would be in 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No wonder, with 2 crores* more coming in on Sunday, and that too when the film is playing at select screens, there is renewed confidence in things getting back to normal at theatres. A film to fetch these kind of numbers on a re-release is unprecedented and looks like Avatar would continue to find screen space for itself for a few more weeks right till Diwali. So far, the film has collected 5.25 crores* and while 15 crores should eventually come by in its lifetime, it would be interesting to see how much further than that would the film go in the long run.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

(All collections as per production and distribution sources)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi

Must Read: Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (4 Days To Go): High On Buzz, To Hit 2 Lakh Mark In Ticket Sales Soon!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram