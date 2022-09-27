Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 releases this Friday and the film is living up to the hype around it so far. Ever since the advance booking opened at the box office, the tickets have been selling like hotcakes. In fact, it will be surpassing the day 1 numbers of Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra today. Keep reading to know more details.

With this film, Mani Ratnam makes his comeback as a film director after 4 years. He had last directed Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, which released in 2018. The making of this magnum opus took a lot of time considering it is backed by a historical subject. Also, the making has been on a grand scale and it’s one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 has been in talks for years for a long time now and the buzz could be clearly seen through advance booking numbers for day 1. The film has hit the 5 crore mark in the collection so far and by the end of the day, it will go past Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra in day 1 advance booking (6.25 crores).

The ticket sales for Ponniyin Selvan 1 are mostly driven by the Tamil version and numbers from Telugu and Hindi versions have started coming now.

Meanwhile, the Mani Ratnam directorial boasts of a strong cast including Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

