Sobhita Dhulipala is a timeless beauty and there is no denying in how good she looks! Every photo shoot she does has time and again made our head turn. Currently, the actress is all set to play a role of a royal in her upcoming PS1 and we can not stop but love how great she looks!

Advertisement

Her big eyes, which tell stories unlike any have the power to captivate her fans and her beautiful face structure have always made her stand apart from her contemporaries.

Advertisement

Recently she took to social media and shared a look from her latest shoot. Sobhita Dhulipala looked like a royal queen and we could do nothing but stare at her as we were smitten with her charm.

Sobhita Dhulipala has donned a beautiful silk saree and is dolled up like a muse from old and vintage days. In the caption, she wrote “Sorry for the spam but last evening in Chennai was just too special ♥️ Thank you for the love”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

Sobhita Dhulipala is all set to mark her Tamil debut with Mani Ratnam’s PS1. And now that we are all set, and steadfast to see her play the role of Vanathi, a very fine character which will certainly amass her more love, we are excited!

Apart from PS1, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for ‘Night Manager’ and ‘Made In Heaven 2’

Must Read: Ponniyin Selvan 1’s Budget Revealed, It’s 2X The Cost Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Grand Comeback Pathaan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram