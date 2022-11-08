Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the period-action Kannada film KGF Chapter 1 and KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash turned out to be a massive hit across the nation. While fans enjoy watching the movie series on various OTT platforms, it was recently reported that a commercial court in Bengaluru blocked the Twitter handles of INC and its mass movement, Bharat Jodo Yatra for allegedly using the soundtracks of KGF 2.

KGF 2 was released this year and became the most expensive Kannada film ever made. It even became the third highest-grossing film worldwide, the second highest-grossing film in India, and the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. It featured noted actors namely Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Srinidhi Shetty and many more.

According to a recent report by Free Press Journal, a commercial court in Bengaluru requested Twitter to temporarily block the Twitter handles of the Congress party and ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ for alleged copyright infringement. This report came after MRT Music filed a complaint against INC for allegedly using the songs of the Yash starrer during their campaign.

“Plaintiff has specifically produced a CD showing the side-by-side file i.e., the original version of his copyrighted work with that of the illegally synchronized version. These prima facie materials available before this court at this stage establishes that if the same is encouraged plaintiff who is in the business of acquiring cinematography films, songs, music albums, etc., will be put to irreparable injury and further same leads to encouraging piracy at large,” the Court stated.

Soon after the complaint was filed, the court restrained the defendants from illegally using any copyrighted material till the date of the hearing. Even Twitter was directed to remove three links from the platform and temporarily block the official Twitter handles of INC and Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The counsel of music label MRT Music requested the court to appoint a Commissioner to inspect and conduct an electronic audit and preserve the infringing materials available on social media and prepare an inventory of the same and store the same in this court’s system and separate CD.

The order read, “This court is convinced that object of granting an injunction would be defeated by delay if commissioner is not appointed to make local inspection. Accordingly, Sri. S.N. Venkateshmurthy, District System Administrator of Computer Section, Commercial Court, Bengaluru is appointed as Local Commissioner to visit the defendants 1 to 3 website, conduct electronic audit and preserve the infringing materials available in the above social media and prepare inventory of the same and store the same in this court’s system and separate CD.”

