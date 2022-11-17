Allu Arjun's Pushpa Is All Set For A Re-Release In Kerala & Here's All You Need To Know

The post-Covid period saw a huge boost for the pan-Indian concept and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa has played an important role in it. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and others, the film did really well at the box office and pulled off wonders amid the Covid scare and several restrictions in place. Now, it is all set for a re-release and below is all you need to know.

Lately, the trend of re-releasing films is in full swing. Recently, on the birthdays of stars like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu and Pawan Kalyan, their old films were arranged with special shows. As of now, Prabhas‘ Varsham is enjoying its re-run in theatres. Now, Allu Arjun has joined the league too for a special reason.

Allu Arjun has a crazy following in Kerala and as Pushpa is celebrating its first anniversary on 17th December, the film will be re-released in theatres in the state. Now, that’s really exciting news for all Allu fans and we won’t be surprised if the film manages to create a box office record for a re-release.

Meanwhile, the most recent declaration of crazy fandom for Allu Arjun came from a Mumbai-based juice vendor Bunty, who introduced a range of beverages named after the star. The beverage comes in a customized mug carrying dialogues and images of Allu‘s character from Pushpa.

When asked about the reason to pay tribute to Arjun in this manner, Bunty of Bunty Juice Centre said, “I am a huge fan of Allu Arjun sir right from his first film. I love all his dialogues but my favourite dialogue from Pushpa is’ ‘Fire hai main, jukhega nahi’ which reflects in the ice smoke that flows from the Allu Arjun Pushpa Juice Special.” (via IANS)

