Veteran actor Kabir Bedi has been very open about his relationship with the quintessential actress Parveen Babi. Two of them were dating in the 70s even though Bedi was initially in an open marriage with Pratima Bedi. In his autobiography, Stories, I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor, the actor wrote about his relationship with Parveen Babi. The actress was also in an alleged relationship with director Mahesh Bhatt and actor Danny Denzongpa.

Kabir Bedi mentioned Parveen Babi’s association with Mahesh Bhatt and Danny Denzongpa in his autobiography. Parveen suffered from mental illness that also affected her relationships. He also mentioned that both Mahesh Bhatt and Danny Denzongpa had no objection and added that after breaking up with Danny, she was in a susceptible stage, and that is when Parveen wanted to start a relationship with Bedi. Kabir being aware of that did not want to take advantage of the situation.

The actor shared his thoughts with the Times Of India, saying Parveen’s mental health deteriorated while Kabir was at the peak of his career in Italy. He quoted the newspaper, “When we were in India, there was no problem. I knew she was a bigger star than me; I was coming up. But when we came to Italy, and people started sidelining Parveen, I could see the resentment in her. She was not used to playing second fiddle to me.”

Kabir Bedi, back in the year 1976, played the lead role in an Italian tv series called Sandokan and during that period, the actress’ mental health was aggravated. Although it was a difficult time for Kabir Bedi, he still holds great respect for the late actress, who passed away in 2005 due to multiple organ failures. Professionally Kabir was last seen in the web series, Thinkistaan and will be seen in the Telegu film, Shaakuntalam.

