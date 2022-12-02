Billie Eilish is one of the most popular artists across the globe and enjoys a massive fan following. She’s just 20-years-old and has already shattered some records in the music industry with her sheer talent and dedication. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Billie exposed her sultry side in public for the first time and donned a figure-hugging tank top putting her busty cleav*ge on display. It happened in 2020 and prior to that, the Bad Guy singer was known for wearing baggy clothes. Scroll below to take a look at her picture.

Billie is super popular on social media with over 107 million followers on Instagram. That’s a huge number, whoa. She also happens to be quite active there and often gives a sneak-peak of her personal and professional life to the fans on the photo-sharing site. And not to forget, we love her dogs.

Now talking about her 2020 picture, it was actually in October that she was snapped in Los Angeles in a chic avatar for the first time. Usually, Billie Eilish is known for wearing baggy clothes and this was probably the first time that she was spotted wearing a tank top in public with shorts.

The Bad Guy singer was snapped wearing a nude coloured tank top that she paired with matching shorts and styled the look with yeezy slippers and socks. Billie Eilish put up a racy cleav*ge display and fans went gaga over it.

Along with this, the singer donned her signature green hairdo in a messy pony. Take a look at her picture below:

in 10 months Billie Eilish has developed a mid-30's wine mom body. pic.twitter.com/pMRFdZZ7mE — GamesNosh (@GamesNosh) October 13, 2020

What are your thoughts on Billie Eilish transition from baggy clothes to tank tops in 2020? Tell us in the space below.

