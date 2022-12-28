Miami, Florida-based Jamaican musician Jo Mersa Marley, grandson of Reggae legend Bob Marley, was found dead in a vehicle on Tuesday, December 27 (U.S. Eastern Time). He was 31 years old and is survived by his wife and daughter.

News of his death was confirmed by a representative of ‘Rolling Stone’ magazine, but the person did not reveal the cause of his death.

Jo Mersa Marley was found unresponsive in a vehicle on December 27, according to the global music streaming service TIDAL, quoted by ‘People’ magazine. Adding to this information, the South Florida radio station WZPP reported that he passed away from an asthma attack. The location and circumstances of Marley’s death were unclear.

After news of Jo Mersa Marley’s death went viral, ‘People’ magazine reports, netizens paid tribute to him on Twitter. Several users remembered the young musician and stated that he had “gone too soon”; others remembered Marley’s concerts and contributions to the music industry, asking others to celebrate his remarkable talent.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness said: “This is truly sad news.” Remembering his personal association with Marley, Holness said: “We were graced by Joseph, whose stage name was Jo Mersa, performing at our Jamaica 60 Launch in Miramar, Florida, United States, in May this year. …

“His untimely passing at the young age of 31 is a huge loss to music as we look to the next generation.”

The Jamaican Leader of Opposition, Mark J. Golding, describing Marley as a “talented young Reggae artiste”, added a more personal note and said: “The loss of a child is a devastating blow no parent should face, my condolences to Stephen [Jo’s father] & the entire family.”

Jo Mersa Marley, according to ‘Rolling Stone’ magazine, was born in Jamaica in 1992 before moving to Miami at age 11. “He was surrounded by music and as a kid, even taking the stage with his father, as well as Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers (the group comprising his uncle Ziggy and aunts Sharon and Cedella),” the magazine writes. “Often, as Marley told ‘Rolling Stone’ in a 2014 interview, he and his cousin Daniel Bambaata Marley (Ziggy’s son) were tasked with singing the Melody Makers’ 1989 song, ‘Look Who’s Dancing’.”

Marley, ‘Rolling Stone’ continues, began writing his own music in middle school and released his first official song ‘My Girl’ (a collaboration with Daniel Bambaata) in 2010. Four years later, he dropped his debut solo EP, ‘Comfortable’, and in 2016 he joined his father on ‘Revelation Party’, a song from Stephen Marley’s album, ‘Revelation Part 2: The Fruit of Life’.

His most recent project, ‘Eternal’, which featured collaborations with reggae and dancehall artists like Busy Signal, Black-Am-I, and Kabaka Pyramid, arrived in 2021, ‘Rolling Stone’ notes.

