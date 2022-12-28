Sam Asghari recently posed alongside his wife Britney Spears in a rare picture posted on his Instagram.

This picture has led to conspiracy theories by the fans of his pop icon wife, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Fans are speculating that it’s not them in the picture. Chart-topping songstress Britney Spears, 41, is known for her questionable social media activity, but model husband Sam Asghari, 28, maintains a lower profile.

As per Mirror.co.uk, despite boasting of more than 3 million followers, Sam Asghari rarely shares updates with his followers – but seemingly made an exception for the Christmas holidays.

“Merry Britmas to you all from Samta & Britney,” he posted yesterday, alongside a sweet snap of the pair on top of a hill with a scenic view.

His update began: “A little hike and a little meditation on Christmas Day goes a long way my wife is really becoming a meditation guru and I love it.”

Fans had only recently claimed that Britney Spreas was no longer in control of her Instagram page after she switched off the facility to comment on her posts.

Mirror.co.uk further states that in a new conspiracy theory, fans claim that it’s not actually Sam or Britney in his latest picture, saying they look “nothing alike”.

Most were quick to snap back at the conspiracy theories, as fans urged others not to criticise the couple.

