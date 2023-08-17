Anne Hathaway has come a long way in her career and has given various impeccable performances throughout. She is among the most celebrated actresses in Hollywood and her action sequences have a separate fanbase. While she has even had a few oops moments throughout her journey, one was before celebrated director Christopher Nolan when she went to audition for a part in the Batman trilogy’s last instalment, The Dark Knight Rises. As she thought she was there for Harley Quinn, the actress was soon told that the part is for Catwoman. Scroll down to read the scoop.

Hathaway has explored various genres throughout her career in Hollywood ever since she was shot to fame with Princess Diaries. From romcoms to superhero films, the Oscar-winning actress has done it all. She has also tried her hand at method acting and made millions fall in love with her craft.

In 2012, the actress made her DC debut as Catwoman with The Dark Knight Rises and impressed a whole lot of people. However, it was not Selina Kyle that she was prepared to audition for but the mischievous villain Harley Quinn. During an interview with BBC Radio 1, Anne Hathaway once revealed that she was dressed as per Quinn’s colourful character for the audition, only for Christopher Nolan to later remind the actual part.

Recalling the funny incident and her first meeting with Christopher Nolan, Anne Hathaway said, “That was the initial meet with Chris.” She continued, “I came in and I had this lovely Vivian Westwood kind of beautiful but mad tailoring top with stripes going everywhere, and I wore these flat kind of Jokery looking shoes. And I was just trying to give Chris these crazy little smiles.”

She added, “And then about an hour into it, he goes, ‘I’m sure that I don’t have to tell you this, but it’s Catwoman.’ I was like, ‘Shifting into a different gear right now.’” She further had thoughts about her shirt but completed the audition. Talking about the audition process, she further said, “I kind of thought the auditions would be a few weeks later, but it was months. And I knew I was gonna be brought in to do the final audition, so then it was nice because then I was like, ‘Ok, now I know who this is.’”

Well, her dressup did not come in her way for bagging the role and it is safe to say that Hathaway nailed it effortlessly. The Dark Knight Rises starred Christian Bale in the lead role of Batman. Also, Margot Robbie was later cast as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad.

