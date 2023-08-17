Johnny Depp has been making headlines for quite some time now as his legal battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard is out on Netflix for the world to watch. Talking about his former relationships, the actor has dated many actresses and singers throughout his long career, but there was one of them for whom Depp fell without even looking at her face. We are talking about his former long-term partner Vanessa Paradis and what happened when they first met.

Depp has been in the industry for over 35 years now as he started off with a role in the 1984 film A Nightmare on Elm Street. She was shot to fame with the 1987 film 21 Jump Street and since then has never looked back.

During his early years in the industry, Depp was a popular figure among the ladies owing to his sharp and s*xy looks. But, love has always found Johnny Depp in one or the other way and he was never shy of admitting the same. He revealed it was love at first sight with Winona Ryder, his one of the most talked about relationships. His meeting with French model, singer, and actress Vanessa Paradis was also a similar one.

Back in 1998, the Pirates of the Caribbean star came out of a serious relationship with Kate Moss and reportedly planned on being single after his split from singer Kate Moss. But, when he saw Paradis’ back and neck during their first meeting in Paris in the same year, he was taken by surprise. During an interview with Reuters, Johnny Depp once said, “I had an instant connection with Vanessa’s back and neck.”

Talking about the instant chemistry that he felt with Paradis, Johnny Depp added, “I was fascinated with this neck and she turned, looked straight at me and wandered across the room and I thought: ‘You’re done, you’re up sh*t creek.” Well, it seems Depp was not wrong as the longest relationship he ever had was with Paradis as they were together for 14 years before their split in 2012. They also share their two children: Lily-Rose Depp and Jack Depp.

