Actor Matthew Perry – known and loved globally since he appeared on Friends as Chandler Bing, passed away on October 28, 2023, at his Los Angeles home. The 54-year-old actor – who is undoubtedly leaving behind a rich legacy, was found unresponsive in the hot tub at his house by first responders who were initially called to the home for a cardiac arrest.

While Matthew’s family, friends, and fans attempt to come to terms with this shocking news, the actor’s last public outing pictures are now going viral online. Scroll below to check out these paparazzi images that see him looking disheveled and a bit gloomy.

As per multiple media reports, less than a week before he was found unresponsive in his LA home’s hot tub, Matthew Perry was spotted while out with a friend for dinner in sunny Los Angeles. The duo were snapped leaving The Apple Pan in Los Angeles, California – a joint famous for its hamburgers and pie, on Sunday, October 22. This means the ‘Friends’ star’s last public appearance was captured by the LA paps just six days before his untimely death.

For this outing, Matthew Perry opted for a lowkey outfit to beat the LA heat. The ‘17 Again’ star – who looked a bit gloomy, was dressed slightly disheveled in a simple grayish-green t-shirt and black sweatpants. Accessorizing with unlaced white trainers and black glasses to shield his eyes, the ‘Friends’ actor was snapped with a large drink in hand that happened to be a leftover of his meal.

His unstyled hair blew wild in the wind, and his face featured a short salt-and-pepper beard. Take a look at the pictures of Matthew’s last public spotting here:

Matthew spotted in LA recently pic.twitter.com/7XL6h8lxLD — Kate (@Kate_MLP) October 25, 2023

Talking about the ‘Friends’ actor’s shocking demise, sources in law enforcement have stated that as of now, there are neither any drugs involved in his death nor any signs of foul play in connection to his untimely passing. The actor’s father, John Bennett Perry, mother, Suzanne Marie, and his step-father, Keith Morrison, were spotted at his home in Los Angeles a while ago.

Perry, you will be dearly missed by millions across the globe. Rest in Peace.

