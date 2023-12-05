Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda had everyone enchanted with their refreshing chemistry in Liger, despite the film’s lukewarm reception at the box office. During the promotion of the Puri Jagannadh directorial, Ananya and Vijay also graced the couch of Koffee With Karan 7, where they discussed a score of topics, from film talks to relationship gossip. At one point, host Karan Johar also asked AP her feelings on Deverakonda’s controversial film Arjun Reddy, and a video of her thought-provoking answer from the chat show has now gone viral. Scroll ahead to learn more.

With the release of Animal, the debate around Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s protagonists has reignited, with many calling Ranbir Kapoor‘s character, Ranvijay Singh, a male chauvinist who is a living example of how misogyny is deeply rooted in our society at large. The ongoing debate has also shifted attention to Vanga’s previous films, Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, which came under scrutiny for the ‘glorification’ of an abusive medical student and doctor.

Amid the criticism against Animal, a throwback video of Ananya Panday has resurfaced, wherein KJo is seen grilling her with the inevitable question, “Are you that girl who loved Arjun Reddy?” Ananya’s well-articulated response to the filmmaker is now being lauded by the netizens.

With VD seated right next to her on the Koffee couch, Panday replies, “I loved the songs in the film, and I thought their performances were amazing. But I think it’s not something I would be okay with or accept in a relationship at all.” She adds, “The thing with cinema is that a lot of people see it happening on the screen, so they think it’s okay to start behaving like that in real life… I think that’s scary.”

The filmmaker then asks her what does she think about people who are attracted to Arjun Reddy, or does she have any friends who have a liking for the character? Responding to this, Ananya asserts, “Honestly, I feel if people have come up to him (Vijay Deverakonda) then I’m sure there are people like that (Who’d want to be with someone like Arjun Reddy). I’m just not surrounded by those people. And I would not advise any of my friends to be okay with it. But, that’s just how I am.”

Netizens took to the comment section of the video to laud the SOTY 2 debutante for her honest reaction, despite Vijay sitting right next to her.

One user commented, “Kudos to Ananya for saying this out loud, especially in front of Vijay Deverakonda, who constantly justifies abuse as some kind of passion.”

“I was so happy when I heard her say this, especially in front of Vijay,” a second person commented.

A third user added, “She’s so savage and puts her point across correctly.”

One netizen mentioned, “She is so hot for saying this so on point and eloquently.”

Meanwhile, another asserted, “Realest shit ever spoken on that couch.”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pop Culture (@bollypopculture)

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Anil Kapoor Tags Salman Khan As ‘Mahanayak Of Hindi Cinema’ As He Roars “Nakli Tiger Aayenge Aur Jaayenge Asli Tiger Ek Hi Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News