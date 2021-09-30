Advertisement

South cinema’s most trending and lovable couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce rumors is currently the hot topic, the news is breaking the hearts of their admirers. Before separation buzz, the couple seemed head over heel in love, and back in 2018, the south stars won many hearts by talking about their love story.

The couple first worked together in Gauthan Vasudev Menon’s Ye Maaya Chesave, the film also marked the debut of the Makkhi actress.

Advertisement

Now, going back in time during the press meet of Rahul Ravindran’s Chi La Sow, the director had asked Naga Chaitanya about the time he decided to propose Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the actor said, “Almost 10 years ago, we met at the shoot of Ye Maya Chesave and for the last seven years, I have been trying my best to impress Samantha. I had no other option but to marry her.”

Rahul asked the same question to Samantha, the actress laughed and responded, “Naga Chaitanya was running behind many girls and my token number came only after seven years!”

In his defence, Chay said, “I never had many girls in my life. One and a half years ago, we decided to get married.”

Getting to know their love story is like watching a fairytale, as the couple seems quite open to express their views, but now we hope the divorce rumour never becomes true as everyone will miss seeing them together.

Meanwhile, during the shoot of Ye Maaya Chesave, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s love blossomed, the two later went on to co-star in films like Manam and Thrayam.

The Family Man 2 actress recently visited Tirumala Balaji Temple, the south star was spotted wearing traditional Indian wear, she was accompanied by her security guards, during her visit when Sam was asked about the separation news, she got annoyed with the question and slammed the media person saying, “Gudiki Vacchi Buddhunda?”, when translated to English it meant, “Do you have some sense asking such questions in being in a temple.”

Her response to the paparazzi was applauded by netizens, many even supported her for lashing out on media for asking such questions in public places.

Must Read: Pushpa Star Rashmika Mandanna’s First Look Out! Actor Looks Fierce Yet Vulnerable As Srivalli

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube