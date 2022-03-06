Some Bollywood films and songs have garnered a global audience in the last few years mainly through social networking platforms like Instagram and Twitter. Previously the Marvel movie Eternals acknowledged Bollywood by having the character Kingo associate with the film industry and it was clearly a pleasant surprise for Indian fans. According to the most recent development, Bridgerton season 2 has also joined the list as the title track of Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is all set to be a part of the show.

For the unversed, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is a classic Bollywood film which hit the theatres in 2001. The movie was a massive hit at the time of its release and is still considered one of the most iconic films of that era. It features Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles and was directed and co-produced by Katran Johar.

Speaking about the total track of the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the song was sung by late Lata Mangeshkar while the composition part was handled by Jatin-Latin.

According to a report by Tudum, an instrumental cover of this track will feature in Bridgerton season 2 which is all set to release on Netflix in March. The orchestra cover has been composed by Kris Bowers and music supervisor on the show Justin Kamps has already confirmed the news.

“It’s a first for Bridgerton — a cover of a Bollywood song called “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” which I’m really excited about. It’s a very beautiful cover.”, Justin told Tudum.

Bridgerton season 2 showrunner Chris Van Dusen also opened up on the music choices made for the upcoming season and said, “I chose all of these songs for very specific reasons. Each one is incredibly powerful and deeply emotional in its own special way. I always try many different songs for any one scene before landing on the perfect one to use. This season, I couldn’t be more thrilled about our musical playlist.”

