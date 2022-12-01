Warner Bros. TV CEO Channing Dungey has shared that a TV series based on the mega-popular book and film series ‘Harry Potter’ may be coming soon.

“There is a tremendous amount of ambition for that,” Warner Bros. TV CEO said, adding, “and we are engaged in a number of different conversations,” reports eonline.com.

“I wish I could tell you that something was imminent on the horizon but there is a lot of interest and a lot of passion for it,” she continued.

“What’s great is that you see how the audience is so engaged and so ready.”

However, Dungey stated she’s optimistic about what the future holds, insisting: “We’re just trying to figure out what the right next step is.”

Last year, Warner Bros. TV, which includes networks like HBO, TBS, TNT, truTV and CNN, has started dipping their toes into Harry Potter content.

In November 2021, TBS aired ‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses’, a four-part quiz hosted by Helen Mirren which featured appearances from Harry Potter favourites like Matthew Lewis, Tom Felton and Luke Youngblood.

HBO Max then premiered ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’ on New Year’s Day 2022, which featured a reunion of numerous actors from the film series including stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

On the Warner Bros. film side of things, the universe has continued with the Fantastic Beasts series, most recently marked by 2022’s ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’.

