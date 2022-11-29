The Internet is a bizarre place to be; one can find endless things that will keep you entertained always. Memes are one of the many entertaining things that you will find online. Most of the time, these funny posts go viral, amusing even the person who is in it. Mostly, celebrities are subjected to funny memes, but anything and everything can be turned into it.

Famous American rapper and singer Snoop Dogg is one of the most iconic figures in the international music industry. He has had an esteemed and long career. He started his career back in the 90s. His real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. Before taking up that stage name; he also had the name Snoop Doggy Dogg and briefly Snoop Lion. Finally, settled for the one he has now. A recent meme, including the rapper, has gone viral, and the singer himself has acknowledged it. Read below to know more about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Snoop Dogg has left his mark in Bollywood with the Akshay Kumar starrer film Singh is Kinng. He has had a fulfilling career, one might say, but there is one thing that was maybe missing from his rich portfolio. And you might be wondering what that is! Well, it’s a dream for every fantasy lover to be a part of J K Rowling’s magical world. But luckily, the internet seems to have covered that for the rapper as well. Snoop Dogg, on his Twitter account, shared a picture of himself as the house elf Dobby. It is an AI-generated photo, and it has garnered quite some funny comments too.

Dobby was the house elf of the Malfoy family who made his first appearance in the second instalment of the Harry Potter franchise, Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets. The comment section is hilarious, with people saying things like,

“Master gave SnoopDobbyDobb a blunt!”

While another user commented,

“Master has given dobby a blunt, dobby is freeeeeee”

“A new meaning to “high elf”

“Snoop Dobby Dobb”

Even the author of Harry Potter series JK Rowling has could not stop herself from retweeting the picture, here is it check it out,

Snoop Dogg posted the picture on Monday and it has become an instant hit among the netizens. Maybe seeing the popularity, he posted yet another ai-generated picture on Tuesday with the caption, ‘Frog Dogg,’

The celebs do not forget to have some harmless fun with memes like this, and it is all done very sportingly. Snoop Dogg, over the course of his career, has sold around 23 million albums in the US and over 35 million across the globe.

Must Read: Robert Downey Jr Chooses Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk Over Edward Norton’s Version, Shocks Everyone By Backing Marvel & Says “He Was Just Born For It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News