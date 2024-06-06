Will Suits Get A Reunion Film? Patrick J. Adams Shares Positive Update

All step back, as they might be about to dance the Greenback Boogie again! Those waiting to see Harvey Specter and Mike Ross back again in legal action are in for a treat, as Suits star Patrick J. Adams has hinted that the USA Network show might just get a reunion movie.

Adams, who played Mike Ross, was in attendance at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas, on June 2, along with his former co-stars Sarah Rafferty, Dulé Hill, Abigail Spencer, and Amanda Schull. The team got together at the event to mark five years of Suits’ finale and discussed a potential reunion.

Patrick J. Adams Says Suits Reunion Movie ‘Is Possible’

During the festival, an audience member asked Patrick J. Adams if a Suits reunion film was on the cards, considering that some other USA Network shows have also been turned into movies. To this, the actor replied that series creator Aaron Korsh is indeed interested in getting the cast back together for a reunion project.

“Yes, and I say that being a person who has no power or authority, but obviously there’s a Suits: L.A. show that is being made that is the focus of Aaron. I think he would agree. But it’s definitely something he’s interested in doing, in trying to get the band back together,” said the 42-year-old actor.

Adams further stated that the Suits reunion movie will “depend on a million things if that can happen,” and added, “But is it possible? I think it is possible.” He was then asked if the other cast members were also willing to be a part of the film, to which he pointed towards Dulé Hill, who played Alex Williams, and said, “This band member is down.”

A Suits Spin-Off is Already in the Works

Meanwhile, a Suits spin-off series is also currently in development from Aaron Korsh, with NBC ordering its pilot episode in February 2024. Titled Suits: L.A., the show takes place in the same universe as the original series but follows a new law firm based in Los Angeles.

Suits aired on the USA Network for nine seasons between 2011 and 2019, earning critical acclaim and garnering good ratings. The show saw a surge in popularity when it began streaming on Netflix in June 2023, and became the most-watched acquired title on streaming, that too, four years after its conclusion. Apart from Patrick J. Adams, Suits starred Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter, Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt, Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane, Sarah Rafferty as Donna Paulsen, and Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson.

