Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski’s IF movie is enjoying a modest run in the theatres, thanks to positive word of mouth. The live-action animated fantasy film is now planning to entertain a broader spectrum of audiences by coming to digital platforms. Keep scrolling for the deets.

About IF-

The official synopsis of the film states, “A girl discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends, IFs, and has to decide what she does with that superpower. She decides to embark on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids.”

Ryan Reynolds plays Cal, Cailey Fleming’s character Bea’s neighbor in IF. John Krasinski plays Bea’s dad and is also the film’s director. The movie’s voice cast includes Steve Carell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Louis Gossett Jr. Besides John, Cailey, and Ryan, the live-action supporting cast members comprise Fiona Shaw, Alan Kim, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

IF at the Box Office

According to Box Office Mojo, IF is at the third spot on the box office chart behind The Garfield Movie and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. It grossed $33.7 million on its debut weekend, and so far, the film has collected $82.9 million in the US. IF has collected $57.6 million internationally, thereby taking the global cume to $140.5 million. It was made on an estimated budget of $110 million.

IF on OTT-

The Ryan Reynolds-led IF was released in the theatres on May 17 and is set to release on the OTT after a month on June 18, as per When To Stream’s report. Paramount Pictures is expected to release the movie on VOD on digital platforms.

John Krasinski‘s movie is available to pre-order on Amazon Prime Video at $24.99. However, Paramount Pictures has neither announced nor confirmed the digital release date of IF.

Check out the film’s trailer here.

