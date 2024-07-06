Formula 1 and Hollywood are two of the biggest entertainers in the world. Combine the two, and we get an iconic film, starring none other than Brad Pitt. The sports drama film, which has been teased for long, has finally unveiled its title and release date.

The movie has been unsurprisingly titled F1 and was filmed during Grand Prix events over the last year, with Pitt driving a modified F1 car on the race weekends, albeit not in an official F1 session. If you are excited about the movie, here is all you need to know about F1.

Release Date and First Poster Unveiled for F1 Starring Brad Pitt

F1 is confirmed to be released internationally on June 25th, 2025, and in North America on June 27th, 2025. The film is being distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, and will also be available in IMAX format. After the theatrical release, the movie will be making its streaming debut on Apple TV+; however, the premiere date has not been announced yet.

Formula 1 and Warner Bros. Pictures launched the first poster of the film on July 5th, which shows Brad Pitt all geared up with his helmet and gloves, and looking ready for a race. See it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

F1 Follows a Former One Driver Returning to the Sport

The film follows a former Formula 1 driver, Sonny Hayes, who made a career in the sport in the 1990s but had to retire after a horrible crash, and went on to seek opportunities in other racing disciplines. However, his life takes a turn when the owner of APXGP, a fictional F1 team, invites him back to the circuit, asking him to come out of retirement and partner with rookie teammate Joshua Pearce to mentor him.

Brad Pitt Teams Up with Damson Idris for F1

Brad Pitt stars in the film in the role of Sonny Hayes and is joined by Damson Idris, who plays Joshua Pearce. Javier Bardem portrays the APXGP team principal, and Sarah Niles appears as Pearce’s mother. The cast also includes Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, and Samson Kayo.

F1 is helmed by Joseph Kosinski, who previously directed the 2022 blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick. Kosinski also serves as a producer on the film along with Pitt, Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

Must Read: From Estate Of Donna Summer To Lauren Pisciotta: All The Lawsuits Put On Kanye West

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News