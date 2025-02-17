Hart shared the wild claim on Instagram as his way of celebrating the Eagles’ Super Bowl showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. In the video, he proudly introduced his new feathered friend, adding that the trainer would have to live with him for two months to help the bird adjust.

When he asked if the eagle would fly around his house every time he said, “Fly, Eagles, Fly,” the trainer politely shut down the idea. Hart took it in stride, joking about a refund but moving on like a pro.

The real Jalen Hurts, meanwhile, stayed focused. At a media availability, the MVP finalist spoke about the Eagles’ journey to the Super Bowl. “Everything we’ve been able to do this week, you definitely want to soak it all in,” he said. “We worked really hard to get to this point. Obviously, we came here for a reason, having a goal in mind.”

Fast forward to 2025, and Hurts proved exactly why Hart named an eagle after him. The Eagles dominated the Chiefs 40-22, denying KC a historic three-peat and securing Philly’s second Lombardi Trophy.

Hurts threw for two TDs, rushed for another, and racked up 221 passing yards. He even led the team in rushing with 72 yards on-ground. Despite an early interception, his performance earned him Super Bowl MVP honors. Kicker Jake Elliott added four field goals, sealing the win.

It was a redemption moment for the Eagles, who’d faced heavy criticism throughout the season for lacking cohesion under HC Nick Sirianni. But on the biggest stage, they delivered.

For Hart, this moment was personal. His over-the-top eagle stunt may have been a joke, but his love for the Eagles was anything but.

