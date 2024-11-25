Cheating is the new norm! At least, that is what Kevin Hart believes. The Funnyman has now found himself in the middle of controversy once again after the release of an appalling hour-long phone call in which he candidly admitted to cheating on his then-pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish-Hart.

The confession, captured in a recorded conversation with District Attorney Investigator Robin Letourneau, not only provides insights into his unchastity but also the troubling circumstances, including substance abuse and pressures of celebrity life.

Kevin Hart Engaged In Sexual Activity With A Woman in 2017

In the recorded conversation, Hart recalled a 2017 Las Vegas incident where he engaged in sexual activity with a woman in a hotel room at The Cosmopolitan.

During that night, Hart admitted to taking the drug MDMA, also known as MDMA or Molly, after being persuaded by a friend. He shared how he initially resisted but ultimately gave in to peer pressure.

He said, “My friend said, ‘Kev, do you do Molly?’ I said, ‘No, I don’t r**k with drugs like that.’ He said, ‘Come on, Kev, I won’t let you do anything’. I said, ‘Man, I haven’t done that sh*t in a year.’.”

This moment marked the beginning of a night characterized by reckless abandon.

Kevin Hart On The Chaotic Events That Ensued

The comedian recounted the mess that followed, including him returning to his hotel room with two women, one of whom was an actress and model named Montia Sabbag. The night intensified as they drank heavily, unaware of the consequences ahead.

“I come back downstairs, we take these shots, and after I took the shots and drink, I go, ‘Look, I’m f****d up,’” Hart recounted, per Eurweb. He, however, admitted that intoxication clouded his judgment. He even went on to say that he allowed the women to stay in his room, where flirtation quickly turned into a sexual encounter.

Kevin Hart Reportedly Had No Intention Of Engaging In Sexual Activity

Even though the 45-year-old had no intention of engaging in sexual activity, the situation changed drastically when he passed out in bed. After waking up the following day, Hart got intimate with Montia, a decision that would alter his life forever.

To his shock, he found out that the event was secretly filmed, leading to an extortion plot where he was blackmailed for money to prevent the footage from getting released.

Hart labeled the ordeal baffling, stating, “I’m not going to turn away from it… last night, it’s going down.” He explained how Montia positioned herself in front of the camera during the sexual act, leading to the ensuing scandal.

Afterward, Hart faced personal repercussions and a potential legal battle over the extortion attempt.

