Dash & Lily Review: Is the new Netflix series starring Austin Abrams & Midori Francis worth watching? Read our detailed review to know.

Cast: Austin Abrams, Midori Francis, Dante Brown, Troy Iwata, Keana Marie, The Jonas Brothers

Creator: Joe Tracz

Star Ratings: 4/5 Stars (Four Stars)

Dash & Lily Review: What’s it about?

It’s only a few days left for Christmas. Dash (Austin Abrams) isn’t fond of it whereas Lily (Midori Francis) loves them. They are completely opposite yet, destined to be together. They fall in love by connecting through the notebook until they finally meet. How do they meet? What’s their love story like? You will have to watch the show to find these answers.

Dash & Lily Review: What’s Good?

Dash & Lily is directed by 3 different directors – Brad Silberling (episode 2), Pamela Romanowsky (episode 3, 4) & Fred Savage (episode 5, 6, 7 & 8). The first episode has no director credit. Yet, when you watch the show, you will witness the Christmas spirit & romance intact and similar in each episode. The show is full of positivity and hope. You will constantly have a smile on your face as you watch it. The festival of Christmas isn’t just a side character but plays a major part in bringing together Dash and Lily.

The series proved that no matter which generation we are from, there is nothing pure and adorable like old school romance. As the two keep writing and connecting through the notebook, you root for them despite knowing they’ll end together. After all, that’s how most of the rom-coms end. But there’s quite a magical feeling with Christmas and the lights in the New York City that makes the Netflix show appealing to watch. There are a variety of songs used in the show, and all are great tracks. The Jonas Brothers – Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas & Joe Jonas are a wonderful treat for all the fans as they perform the song ‘Like it’s Christmas’ together in the show.

Dash & Lily Review: Star Performance

Austin Abrams is amazing as Dash. His character isn’t a friendly person. But we see a positive transformation in him by the end of the series, he’s transformed into a better version. With his acting, Austin made us notice the transition and connect us with Dash & his thoughts throughout the series.

Midori Francis was endearing as Lily & relatable. She’s chirpy but awkward and shy in her own way. Her character is quite positive, yet we see her having several breakdowns in the show. Before Dash, it’s you who will fall in love with Lily because she’s gorgeous, cute & quite a sweetheart.

The supporting cast – Dante Brown, Troy Iwata, Keana Marie, James Saito, Diego Guevara and Jodi Long did a splendid job.

Dash & Lily Review: What’s Bad?

It’s tough to point out flaws in a show that makes you smile and fall in love. 2020 has great content but lacked feel-good stories, and this is one of them.

Dash & Lily Review: Final Word

Overall, Austin Abrams & Midori Francis’ Netflix show is a must-watch for everyone who is a sucker for rom-com. If you are craving some light and positive content, this is it. Also, the Jonas Brothers performance is a bonus. So do dare to take a chance in love & life and watch this show.

Four Stars!



