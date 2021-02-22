Scam 1992 has turned out to be a game-changer for Pratik Gandhi. Ever since his stint in this much-loved web series, there has been no looking back for him. The actor has been showered with new projects, and the latest is with Bollywood diva Taapsee Pannu.

Taapsee is currently prepping up for her forthcoming film Shabaash Mithu, and if the rumour mills are to believe, then she will soon team up with Pratik for a new film. Keep scrolling further to know more about this film.

According to reports in Pinkvilla, the title of the film is Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? The best part is that it will be released under a big banner, that is, Siddharth Roy Kapur’s production. The film starring Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi will be an investigative comedy and Arshad Syed will direct it.

Arshad has previously written the hit web series Breathe: Into The Shadows and also written the Bollywood film Student Of The Year 2. Well, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan starring Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi will be his directorial debut.

Talking about the storyline, Taapsee plays the role of a fearless cop, while Pratik will be essaying a chauvinistic brat’s role. The story will revolve around how their personalities will clash when they take an unlikely journey together.

Tapsee Pannu is excited about bringing another strong-headed women character to life on-screen. She thanked Roy Kapur Films’ venture and has said that she loved the strong and thoroughly entertaining character that Arshad had written for her. “It is exciting to partner with a producer as prolific as Sid, as well as Pratik, whose performance in Scam 1992 left a lasting impression on me,” the Pink actress added.

Pratik, too, is quite thrilled to start this new venture as his role in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? Fits his idea of what he wanted to step into after the success of Scam 1992.

On the other hand producer, Siddharth Roy Kapoor said that when Arshad narrated his charming screenplay to them, they instantly knew that they had to produce the film. “We are excited to work with Taapsee, who brings so much energy to the screen, and Pratik, who blew us away with his performance in Scam 1992,” he added.

